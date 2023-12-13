Good boy closes MWD career

Military Working Dog Beni/X500 pokes his head around the podium during his retirement ceremony at the Trails End on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 6, 2023. Beni served the populace of F.E. Warren for six years as a highly trained explosive detection dog. Military working dogs provide crucial support to a base's mission, and their skillsets can range from drug or explosive detection as well as serving as a non-lethal option for threat neutralization. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US