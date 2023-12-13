Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good boy closes MWD career

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Glenn Robertson 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Beni/X500 pokes his head around the podium during his retirement ceremony at the Trails End on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, April 6, 2023. Beni served the populace of F.E. Warren for six years as a highly trained explosive detection dog. Military working dogs provide crucial support to a base's mission, and their skillsets can range from drug or explosive detection as well as serving as a non-lethal option for threat neutralization. (U. S. Air Force photo by Glenn S. Robertson)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 14:52
    Photo ID: 8171406
    VIRIN: 230406-F-EK405-2037
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 997.12 KB
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Good boy closes MWD career, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    AFGSC
    90th MW
    Mighty Ninety
    90th Security Forces Squadron

