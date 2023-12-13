Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORCOM Holiday Run [Image 4 of 4]

    MARFORCOM Holiday Run

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Servante Coba 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters & Service Battalion, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command participated in a holiday run at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Virginia, December 15, 2023. The purpose of the run was to promotes esprit de corps, build comradery, unit cohesion, and celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Servante R. Coba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 8171144
    VIRIN: 231215-M-EI266-3158
    Resolution: 3672x2066
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCOM Holiday Run [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

