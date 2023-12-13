Tech. Sgt. Mariah McLeod, 141st Medical Group looks at mosquitos with a microscope at the bioenvironmental lab on Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 24, 2023. The Washington Air National Guard recently deployed to the island for two weeks of training and certification.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 13:24
|Photo ID:
|8171121
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-EV844-9361
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 141st Medical Group provides essential services to Military population of Okinawa [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
141st Medical Group provides essential services to Military population of Okinawa
Routine
LEAVE A COMMENT