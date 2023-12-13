Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Medical Group provides essential services to Military population of Okinawa [Image 8 of 8]

    141st Medical Group provides essential services to Military population of Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Brown 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Mariah McLeod, 141st Medical Group looks at mosquitos with a microscope at the bioenvironmental lab on Kadena Air Base, Japan, August 24, 2023. The Washington Air National Guard recently deployed to the island for two weeks of training and certification.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 13:24
    Photo ID: 8171121
    VIRIN: 230824-F-EV844-9361
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 141st Medical Group provides essential services to Military population of Okinawa [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michael Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    Washington Air National Guard
    Deployment for Training
    194th Wing
    141 ARW

