U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, drives a backhoe during a battlefield circulation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron utilizes a training pad to familiarize and practice heavy equipment operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8170488
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-JS667-1034
|Resolution:
|4519x2960
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
