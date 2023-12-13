U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, empties a backhoe bucket during a battlefield circulation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. Battlefield circulations allow base senior leaders to visit different units and get a behind the scenes look at day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 08:56
|Photo ID:
|8170480
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-JS667-1016
|Resolution:
|4405x3007
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
