Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, empties a backhoe bucket during a battlefield circulation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. Battlefield circulations allow base senior leaders to visit different units and get a behind the scenes look at day-to-day operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

