U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Geers, 23rd Wing command chief, operates a jackhammer during a battlefield circulation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. Jackhammers are a combination of a hammer and a chisel used to break up concrete, asphalt, mortar and other tough surfaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

Date Taken: 12.11.2023
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine