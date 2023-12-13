Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, operates a jackhammer during a battlefield circulation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. Battlefield circulations allow the base senior leaders to visit different units to learn about the work Airmen do and to get a true picture of how they operate in their day-to-day duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

