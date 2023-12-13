Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys [Image 4 of 9]

    Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander, operates a jackhammer during a battlefield circulation at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 11, 2023. Battlefield circulations allow the base senior leaders to visit different units to learn about the work Airmen do and to get a true picture of how they operate in their day-to-day duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    This work, Battlefield Circulation: Dirt Boys [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

