Pathfinders use readiness exercise to develop multicapable skillset

Airmen from the 422d Communications Squadron participate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training at RAF Barford St. John, England, Dec. 11, 2023. 422d CS Airmen participated in an exercise designed to broaden their capabilities and posture them for potential operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

