    Pathfinders use readiness exercise to develop multicapable skillset [Image 12 of 13]

    Pathfinders use readiness exercise to develop multicapable skillset

    RAF BARFORD ST. JOHN, OXF, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 422d Communications Squadron participate in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training at RAF Barford St. John, England, Dec. 11, 2023. 422d CS Airmen participated in an exercise designed to broaden their capabilities and posture them for potential operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 07:20
    Location: RAF BARFORD ST. JOHN, OXF, GB
