Pathfinders use readiness exercise to develop multicapable skillset

Airman 1st Class Michael Helm, 422d Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of client systems technician, left, and Airman 1st Class Mark Joseph Munoz, 422d CS network infrastructure technician, undergo shoot, move and communicate training at RAF Barford St. John, England, Dec. 11, 2023. 422d CS Airmen participated in an exercise designed to broaden their capabilities and posture them for potential operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

Date Taken: 12.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 Location: RAF BARFORD ST. JOHN, OXF, GB