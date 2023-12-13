56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02

A U.S Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron prepares for takeoff during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Rivolto Air Base, Italy, 14, 2023. Fighting Wyvern has been specifically designed to enhance Agile Combat Employment operations within a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

