Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 [Image 7 of 9]

    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02

    ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron prepare for takeoff during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Rivolto Air Base, Italy, 14, 2023. Exercise Fighting Wyvern has enhanced the 31st Fighter Wing’s ability to deter and respond to crises and expanded the range of military options available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 07:15
    Photo ID: 8170246
    VIRIN: 231214-F-NR948-1214
    Resolution: 4342x2889
    Size: 326.73 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02
    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    helicopter
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT