56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02

Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron fly above Rivolto Air Base, Italy, 14, 2023. The introduction of initiatives like Agile Combat Employment have improved training methods, resource allocation and collaboration with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

