    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 [Image 6 of 9]

    56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02

    ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron fly above Rivolto Air Base, Italy, 14, 2023. The introduction of initiatives like Agile Combat Employment have improved training methods, resource allocation and collaboration with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 07:15
    Photo ID: 8170245
    VIRIN: 231214-F-NR948-1228
    Resolution: 2722x1811
    Size: 121.8 KB
    Location: IT
    ACE
    helicopter
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern

