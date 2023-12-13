A U.S Air Force Airman assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron prepares for takeoff during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 at Rivolto Air Base, Italy, 14, 2023. Fighting Wyvern has been specifically designed to enhance Agile Combat Employment operations within a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 07:15
|Photo ID:
|8170243
|VIRIN:
|231214-F-NR948-1202
|Resolution:
|4127x2746
|Size:
|284.12 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons implement ACE during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 23-02 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
