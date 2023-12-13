WWII veteran, pilot shares experience of bombing missions at 100th BG reunion

U.S. Army Air Force Maj. John “Lucky” Luckadoo, 100th Bomb Group pilot and World War II survivor, shares some of his war stories of bombing missions over Germany during World War II at the 100th BG reunion banquet at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Savannah, Georgia, May 27, 2023. Airmen from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, attended the reunion to meet veterans and their families, and learn more about the heritage of their wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

