USO Ribbon Cutting

Corey Wright, United Service Organizations volunteer, talks about amenities and opportunities offered by the USO at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2023. The USO provides programs, entertainment, and other services to help military members decompress in order to maintain resiliency and complete their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

