A balloon decorated with the United Service Organizations logo floats at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2023. The USO is a nonprofit-charitable organization dedicated to serving active duty service military and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 01:39
|Photo ID:
|8169973
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-MU509-1005
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
