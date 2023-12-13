Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POL fuels the fight [Image 3 of 3]

    POL fuels the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Kevin Keiter, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenic storage supervisor, conducts a quality control test on liquidized oxygen at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2023. Conducting a quality control test avoids unwanted particulate matter and the presence of any unusual smells to ensure the oxygen is at a standard level of purity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    #POL #CENTCOM #CE #Fuel system #Jet sample

