U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Kevin Keiter, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenic storage supervisor, and Senior Airman Garrett Micheal, ELRS cryogenic production operator conducts a quality control test on liquidized oxygen at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2023. Conducting a quality control test avoids unwanted particulate matter and the presence of any unusual smells to ensure the oxygen is at a standard level of purity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 01:42
|Photo ID:
|8169971
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-CJ658-1042
|Resolution:
|5675x3776
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POL fuels the fight [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Stassney Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
