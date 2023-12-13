POL fuels the fight

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Kevin Keiter, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron cryogenic storage supervisor, and Senior Airman Garrett Micheal, ELRS cryogenic production operator conducts a quality control test on liquidized oxygen at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2023. Conducting a quality control test avoids unwanted particulate matter and the presence of any unusual smells to ensure the oxygen is at a standard level of purity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023