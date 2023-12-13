Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POL fuels the fight [Image 1 of 3]

    POL fuels the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.27.1000

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaxon Williams, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator gathers a sample of fuel for a Fuel System Icing Inhibitor at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2023. The FSII test measures the amount of the ice-inhibiting agent present in a jet fuel sample to ensure the fuel is produced properly for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.27.1000
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 01:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
