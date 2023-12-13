POL fuels the fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaxon Williams, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator gathers a sample of fuel for a Fuel System Icing Inhibitor at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2023. The FSII test measures the amount of the ice-inhibiting agent present in a jet fuel sample to ensure the fuel is produced properly for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.1000
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 01:42
|Photo ID:
|8169970
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-CJ658-1164
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
