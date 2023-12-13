POL fuels the fight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaxon Williams, Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator gathers a sample of fuel for a Fuel System Icing Inhibitor at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 21, 2023. The FSII test measures the amount of the ice-inhibiting agent present in a jet fuel sample to ensure the fuel is produced properly for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)

