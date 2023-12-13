F-15E Strike Eagles participate in Exercise Sky Shield 8

Crew chiefs assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, conduct preflight inspections on an F-15E Strike Eagle during Exercise Sky Shield 8, Nov. 29, 2023 at an Undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. is committed to its partnership with Qatar while developing and maintaining interoperability with its partners, and ensuring regional security by providing essential training to deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

