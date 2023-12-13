F-15E Strike Eagles participate in Exercise Sky Shield 8

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, taxis on the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 29, 2023. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. The U.S. is committed to its partnership with Qatar while developing and maintaining interoperability with its partners, and ensuring regional security by providing essential training to deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 by TSgt Alexander Cook