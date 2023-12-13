F-15E Strike Eagles participate in Exercise Sky Shield 8

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, prepares to launch during Exercise Sky Shield 8, Nov. 29, 2023, at an Undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise aims to increase interoperability among Qatar Emiri Air Force and U.S. Air Force partners by providing essential training to deter adversaries in the region. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

