F-15E Strike Eagles participate in Exercise Sky Shield 8

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, taxis on the flight line during Exercise Sky Shield 8, Nov. 29, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. The U.S. is committed to its partnership with Qatar while developing and maintaining interoperability with its partners, and ensuring regional security by providing essential training to deter adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

