4th Light Armored Reconnaissance conduct Patrolling Tactics Exercise

U.S. Marines with 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, advance in a column during field training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The Marines of 4th LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communications. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Location: CAMP SCHWAB, JP