    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance conduct Patrolling Tactics Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    4th Light Armored Reconnaissance conduct Patrolling Tactics Exercise

    CAMP SCHWAB, JAPAN

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Colt Dresser, the commanding officer of 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs Marines on the plan of action and objectives conducted during field training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023. The Marines of 4th LAR refine road security tactics by setting up choke points and utilizing radio communications. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 00:17
    Photo ID: 8169823
    VIRIN: 231214-M-CZ543-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance conduct Patrolling Tactics Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    4th LAR
    Lethal
    Camp Schwab
    31 MEU

