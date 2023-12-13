Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation onboard NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (December 14, 2023) Hospitalman Gerwin Riel QuemQuem receives his training certificate from Commander Christopher DeAngelis, Director of the Tri-Service Optician School onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The certificate was presented as part of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command’s Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 23010 graduation at NWS Yorktown’s Nelson Chapel. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

