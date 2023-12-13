Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks [Image 29 of 32]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231214-N-OE145-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Ashanti Carter, from Birmingham, Alabama, paints a hose mount on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 22:13
    Photo ID: 8169771
    VIRIN: 231214-N-OE145-1038
    Resolution: 5913x3946
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a joint damage control drill
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand Load Center Roving Watch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand Load Center Roving Watch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand Load Center Roving Watch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand Load Center Roving Watch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand Load Center Roving Watch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand Load Center Roving Watch
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff College
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff College
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff College
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff College
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff College
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff College
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for members of the Japan Ministry of Defense Joint Staff College
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    CVN 76
    painting
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT