231214-N-OE145-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Ashanti Carter, from Birmingham, Alabama, paints a hose mount on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
