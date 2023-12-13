USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily flight deck tasks

231214-N-OE145-1038 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 14, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Ashanti Carter, from Birmingham, Alabama, paints a hose mount on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

