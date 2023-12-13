NNSA and the DOE Visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 7, 2023) - National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Principal Deputy Administrator Frank Rose, center, accompanied by the Department of Energy/NNSA Liaison to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, toured Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dec. 7, 2023 for familiarization with training and exercises at the shipyard. PHNSY is the largest, most comprehensive Fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East and provides a capable, ready and "Fit to Fight" Fleet. U.S. Navy photo by Dave Amodo

