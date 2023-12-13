Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSA and the DOE visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 1 of 3]

    NNSA and the DOE visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Dec. 7, 2023) - National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Principal Deputy Administrator Frank Rose, right, accompanied by the Department of Energy/NNSA Liaison to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, toured Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dec. 7, 2023 for familiarization with training and exercises at the shipyard. PHNSY is the largest, most comprehensive Fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East and provides a capable, ready and "Fit to Fight" Fleet. U.S. Navy photo by Dave Amodo

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Department of Energy
    National Nuclear Security Administration
    Frank Rose

