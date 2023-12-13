647th Force Support Squadron check deployers through a pre-deployment function line during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at JBPHH, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. The 15th Wing’s ability to surge combat-ready forces across the theater is critical to supporting regional alliances, partnerships and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 20:03
|Photo ID:
|8169637
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-JA727-1472
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
