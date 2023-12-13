Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam board a bus during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at JBPHH, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. The RE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 20:03 Photo ID: 8169635 VIRIN: 231212-F-JA727-1238 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 14.12 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.