Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 4 of 9]

    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam unsecure a forklift off a C-17 Globemaster III during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at JBPHH, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. The RE provides realistic training in various operations, enabling our Airmen to provide distinct tools and capabilities needed for mission success in an ever-changing theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 20:03
    Photo ID: 8169631
    VIRIN: 231212-F-JA727-1375
    Resolution: 4380x3296
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    exercise
    Readiness
    15th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT