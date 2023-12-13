Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam discuss deployer procedures outside of a C-17 Globemaster III during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at JBPHH, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. The 15th Wing trains to operate, fight and advance its capabilities through realistic training exercises designed to test and develop joint logistics, resilience and rapid strategic mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

