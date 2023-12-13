Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 2 of 9]

    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam discuss deployer procedures outside of a C-17 Globemaster III during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at JBPHH, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. The 15th Wing trains to operate, fight and advance its capabilities through realistic training exercises designed to test and develop joint logistics, resilience and rapid strategic mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 20:03
    Photo ID: 8169628
    VIRIN: 231212-F-JA727-1178
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.67 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Exercise 24-01 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01
    Readiness Exercise 24-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    exercise
    Readiness
    15th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT