Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam measure the weight of a forklift during the Readiness Exercise 24-01 at JBPHH, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2023. Team Hickam trains to operate, fight, and advance its capabilities through realistic training exercises designed to test and develop joint logistics, resilience and rapid strategic mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

