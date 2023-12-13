Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant, the air traffic control tower senior watch supervisor, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Bowman, commander of the 36th Operations Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Powers, the senior enlisted leader of the 36th Maintenance Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

