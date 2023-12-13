Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant [Image 2 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant, the air traffic control tower senior watch supervisor, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Bowman, commander of the 36th Operations Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Powers, the senior enlisted leader of the 36th Maintenance Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

