Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Vaillant, the air traffic control tower senior watch supervisor, looks through binoculars from the ATC at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

