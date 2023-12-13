Alabama National Guard Best Warrior 2023 Confidence Course

Romanian Armed Forces Pvt. 1st Class Andrei Chiuaru, a contestant in Best Warrior 23, grips the wooden beams while climbing during the Confidence Course for Best Warrior 23, at Ft. McClellen, Dec. 6, 2023. The Alabama National Guard’s Best Warrior competition is open to members of the Romanian Armed Forces as part of the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

