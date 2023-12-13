Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard Best Warrior 2023 Confidence Course

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Romanian Armed Forces Pvt. 1st Class Andrei Chiuaru, a contestant in Best Warrior 23, grips the wooden beams while climbing during the Confidence Course for Best Warrior 23, at Ft. McClellen, Dec. 6, 2023. The Alabama National Guard’s Best Warrior competition is open to members of the Romanian Armed Forces as part of the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    Alabama National Guard
    Romanian Armed Forces
    GuarditAl

