U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a photo after being recognized by PRANG leadership for their outstanding performances during an inspection by the U.S. Air Force Inspector General in November 2023, during a Holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Dec. 10, 2023. The event was held during the December RSD and was an opportunity for leadership to recognize Airmen and congratulate everyone's efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 11:13 Photo ID: 8168402 VIRIN: 231210-Z-QU148-1027 Resolution: 7967x5311 Size: 33.35 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRANG Holiday Event [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.