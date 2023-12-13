Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRANG Holiday Event [Image 7 of 13]

    PRANG Holiday Event

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a photo after being recognized by PRANG leadership for their outstanding performances during an inspection by the U.S. Air Force Inspector General in November 2023, during a Holiday event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Dec. 10, 2023. The event was held during the December RSD and was an opportunity for leadership to recognize Airmen and congratulate everyone's efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 11:13
    Photo ID: 8168399
    VIRIN: 231210-Z-QU148-1022
    Resolution: 7843x5228
    Size: 31.26 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Holidays
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

