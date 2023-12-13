U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo M. Orengo, III., 156th Wing commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, talk to Airmen with the 156th Wing during a Christmas event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico Dec. 10, 2023. The event was held during the December RSD and was an opportunity for leadership to recognize Airmen and congratulate everyone's efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria A. Jewett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 11:13 Photo ID: 8168388 VIRIN: 231210-Z-QU148-1002 Resolution: 7368x4912 Size: 23.2 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRANG Holiday Event [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.