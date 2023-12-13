USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG

231106-N-JM579-1050 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 6, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), participate in a Combat Systems Training Team Drill, Nov. 6, 2023. Bulkeley is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Macklin)

