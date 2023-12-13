231106-N-JM579-1042 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 6, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Cash Moser (Right) and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacqueline Mcguigan participate in a Combat Systems Training Team Drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), Nov. 6, 2023. Bulkeley is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 10:56
|Photo ID:
|8168342
|VIRIN:
|231106-N-JM579-1042
|Resolution:
|5887x3925
|Size:
|850.7 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT