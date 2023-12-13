Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Holiday Tour [Image 12 of 13]

    USO Holiday Tour

    POLAND

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The "USO Holidays Tour" and The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Christopher W. Grady visited soldiers supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve in Poland this week.

    Select soldiers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Task Force Demon, received coins from Admiral Grady. Aircrews of 1-6 ACS, Task Force Saber, displayed their aircraft for the USO tour, and at the end of the day, soldiers attended a show to see performances by Brett Young, Dule Hill, Penn & Teller, Vince Wilfork, and Justin Flom.

    (Photos by U.S. Army CPT Jordan Beagle)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
