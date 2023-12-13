U.S. Army Lt. Col. Travis N. Toole, Commander of the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion stand at the position of attention during the Italian National Anthem, part of the ceremony to donate toys to the community of Camisano Vicentino, Italy, on December 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)
