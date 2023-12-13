Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Donate Toys

    Donate Toys

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sky Soldiers assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, deliver donated toys to the community of Camisano Vicentino, Italy, on December 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 04:54
    Photo ID: 8167783
    VIRIN: 231206-A-RW430-2303
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Donate Toys, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Donation
    Sky Soldiers
    173rd Airborne
    Toys
    54th Brigade Engineer
    Camisano Vicentino

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT