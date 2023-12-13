Dozens of U.S. Army family members and civilians watch a holiday parade at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2023. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) decorated tactical vehicles and participated in the event. This is the third 2CR Holiday Parade designed to bring holiday cheer and entertainment for the community. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

