    2CR Holiday Parade [Image 3 of 7]

    2CR Holiday Parade

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Army Training Command render honors at the daily flag retirement detail at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 04:41
    Photo ID: 8167769
    VIRIN: 231213-A-BS310-1000
    Resolution: 3219x4838
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Holiday Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    salute
    Grafenwoehr
    colors
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

