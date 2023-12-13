Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Holiday Parade [Image 2 of 7]

    2CR Holiday Parade

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR) decorate dozens of tactical vehicles and participate in a holiday parade at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2023. This is the third 2CR Holiday Parade designed to bring holiday cheer and entertainment for the community. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 04:41
    Photo ID: 8167768
    VIRIN: 231213-A-BS310-1003
    Resolution: 5016x3338
    Size: 13.77 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2CR Holiday Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parade
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

