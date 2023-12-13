U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Army Training Command conduct the daily flag retirement detail at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 04:41
|Photo ID:
|8167767
|VIRIN:
|231213-A-BS310-1001
|Resolution:
|2263x3402
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Holiday Parade [Image 7 of 7], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT