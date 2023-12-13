Chatan Town Mayor Masashi Toguchi, back left, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, back right, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, award medals during the Kadena Special Olympics at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 9, 2023. The event's purpose is to break down barriers and unify athletes, families, friends and volunteers from all over Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 03:28 Photo ID: 8167765 VIRIN: 231209-F-TK870-1374 Resolution: 3178x5026 Size: 10.56 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena Special Olympics' return brings communities together [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.